Watch: 'A Beach of Our Own' Short Doc Film About NY's Sag Harbor

"The word community has the word 'unity' in it. And we're united in the love and reverence for this place." A Beach of Our Own is a short 10-minute documentary that pairs with a NY Times article examining the community known as Sag Harbor on Long Island, New York (see Google Maps). The film introduces us to a few of the original families that settled there generations ago, and helped establish a Black community nestled between two wealthy white neighborhoods. Made by filmmaker Joshua Kissi, A Beach of Our Own offers "a brief history of how New York's Sag Harbor became a refuge for African-American families, with testimonials from some of the residents who've summered there for much of their lives." All of it is actually a rather remarkable story to hear. During the Jim Crow era, a group of trailblazing Black families built a haven in the beachfront village of Sag Harbor, N.Y., establishing a close-knight community that has endured for generations. It's even more endearing to hear these stories from the very people themselves in this short.

Thanks to Vimeo Staff Picks for the tip on this one. Brief description from Vimeo: "A Beachfront Haven for African American Families in the 1930s, bought plots for themselves in Sag Harbor, establishing a close-knit community that’s spanned multiple generations." A Beach of Our Own is a short documentary directed by Ghanaian-American photographer / filmmaker Joshua Kissi - see more of his work on Vimeo or visit his official website / follow him @JoshuaKissi. With cinematography / editing by Cameron Robert. Produced by Underhill Productions for the NY Times - read the full article here. "Come summer, Terry would usually rent a cottage in Eastville, an area on the outskirts of Sag Harbor, the beachfront village that — although it straddles the rich, mostly white enclaves of Southampton and East Hampton — has always remained a bit more subdued, at least compared to Long Island’s other storied warm-weather escapes…" For more info on the doc and the story of Sag Harbor, visit the NY Times or Vimeo. To see more shorts, click here. Thoughts?