Watch: 'A Brief History of Xenophobia in America' Educational Short

"They are part of a pattern that has shaped America's history… But it doesn't have to shape its future." Time for a quick look back. This vital animated short film is made by a non-profit in Seattle to help educate more people about America's true history. A Brief History of Xenophobia in America, directed by JJ Gerber of activism agency Movement Content, is based on the book "America for Americans: A History of Xenophobia in the United States". A condensed version of what's in the book, so to say. "The United States is known as a nation of immigrants. But it is also a nation of xenophobia." The short (and the book) go on to explain how and why this is, referencing the founding of the nation on slavery and genocide. "Forcing us to confront this history, America for Americans explains how xenophobia works, why it has endured, and how it threatens America. It is a necessary corrective and spur to action for any concerned citizen." So very true.

Thanks to Stash Magazine for the tip on this. Description from Vimeo: "The United States often touts itself as a 'nation of immigrants,' but this obscures the real story: Our country was built by enslaved Africans and exploited immigrants on stolen Indigenous land, which left deep scars that we have yet to heal. This brief history of xenophobia and racism shows how these darker parts of American history are interconnected, and challenges viewers to write new narratives as we work together to confront our past and build a more just and equitable future." A Brief History of Xenophobia in America is directed by JJ Gerber of Movement Content in Seattle - created for non-profit Densho. Based on Erika Lee's 2019 book "America for Americans: A History of Xenophobia in the United States". Featuring copywriting by Kathleen Tarrant, and with music / sound design by Sono Sanctus. For more info on the short, visit Stash or Vimeo.