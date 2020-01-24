Watch: A Cartoon Rabbit Contemplates Life in Dark Short 'Afterwork'

The endless routine of a monotonous life. It gets us all. Afterwork is an animated short film from Ecuador made by filmmakers Luis Usón and Andrés Aguilar. It premiered at numerous film festivals in 2017 and won a handful of awards, now it's finally online for everyone to watch. This depressing riff on the Coyote & Road Runner and old "Looney Tunes" cartoons is about a cartoon rabbit who goes to work every day chasing a carrot, but he can never catch it. Of course. The film mixes animation styles to show us his life outside of "work" - how dull and lonely it really is. A cautionary tale and wake up call to teach us that no matter how glamorous things seem at work, there's more to life than just that job. Beware: this short is a bit depressing.

Thanks to io9 for the tip on this one. Original description from Vimeo: "Groompy is a rabbit playing the lead in a popular cartoon series. But after work his life is dull and monotonous. One night the object he so much desires appears in front of him… the carrot from the cartoons." Afterwork is directed by Luis Usón, and co-directed by Andrés Aguilar. Developed by the animation studio MATTE CG based in Quito, Ecuador - see more of their work on Vimeo or their official website. This short originally premiered in 2017, and won numerous awards at film fests all over the world - including Best in Show at Siggraph Hong Kong 2017 and Best Short Film at Animago. For more info, visit Vimeo or matte.cg. For more shorts, click here. Thoughts?