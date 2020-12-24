Watch: A Killer Animatronic Santa in Christmas Horror Short 'Jolly'

"Ho ho ho! I'm going to unwrap your skull." Have a holly, jolly Christmas! It's the best time of the year… As long as Santa isn't killing you, then there will be plenty of cheer. How about a fun Christmas horror short to warm up these holiday days? Jolly is a new short film by from Todd Spence & Zak White. The two have been cooking up under-5-minute, low budget horror shorts for the last few years - including Where Is It and this year's Fear Wish. Jolly, about an animatronic Santa head, also stars Todd Spence with Zak White as the voice of Santa. These guys are damn good at putting together homemade shorts that are slyly entertaining and extremely creepy without much happening, which isn't as easy at it seems. Just don't make Santa angry.

Thanks to Todd for the tip on this. Description from YouTube: "An animatronic Santa head has a different kind of present to give." Jolly is the latest short directed by talented filmmaker Todd Spence (follow @Todd_Spence) and co-written by Spence & Zak White (follow @TheZakW). It was made independently by both of them - you can follow their "Midnight Video" short series on Instagram or Facebook. Spence also made the other horror short film Where Is It, and we also featured both filmmakers' other horror short Your Date is Here last year, and Fear Wish this year. Jolly features cinematography by Dave Jacobsen, and music by Steve Spence & Cory Spence. For more info, head to the short's YouTube. To see more shorts, click here.