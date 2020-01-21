Watch: Aardman's Save-the-Oceans Animated Short 'Turtle Journey'

"Our oceans sustain all life on Earth — now they need us to protect them." Aardman Animations has made a new short film for Greenpeace titled Turtle Journey, a family roadtrip short about a family of sea turtles heading home and discovering changes on the way back. It's sad what we've done to destroy the oceans. The short is attached to a petition for US audiences to reach out to Evan Bloom, the State Department Director of Ocean and Polar Affairs, to agree to action on the United Nation's plans for an intragovernmental Global Ocean Treaty. Whatever we can do to make difference. The film was created by Greenpeace and Aardman, along with special guests Jim Carter, Olivia Colman, David Harbour, Giovanna Lancellotti, Helen Mirren, and Bella Ramsey. And remember: we can't change the past. But we can demand a better future.

Thanks to io9 for the tip on this one. Original description from YouTube: "Six out of seven sea turtle species are threatened with extinction. Watch their story and sign the petition calling for a global network of ocean sanctuaries to protect the turtles' homes: Greenpeace.org." Turtle Journey is directed by Aardman's Gavin Strange, a designer at the studio and voice actor on "Art Ninja". The film was created by Greenpeace and Aardman Animations - the stop-motion studio based in the UK. "From fishing nets and oil spills to climate change and plastic pollution, the threats facing turtles and other sea creatures are getting worse every day. Now we have a chance to turn things around, by making the most vulnerable and important parts of our seas off-limits to destructive industries." You can sign the petition here. To see more shorts, click here. Fight on.