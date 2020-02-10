Watch: Academy Award-Winning Short Film 'The Neighbors' Window'

"Do you think we should turn out the lights?" Congrats!! This lovely short film just won the Academy Award for Best Live-Action Short over the weekend. The Neighbors' Window is filmmaker Marshall Curry's fourth short film to be nominated, and finally his first win. Inspired by a true story told by Diane Weipert on Love + Radio's "The Living Room," the film tells the story of a middle aged woman with two children whose life is shaken up when two free-spirited, 20-somethings move in across the street. Starring Maria Dizzia, Greg Keller, and Juliana Canfield. The short originally premiered at the Tribeca Film Festival last year, and went on to play at dozens of festivals, winning over 20 awards in the process. Now it's an Oscar winner, too. Dizzia gives a superb performance in this, and that's only part of what makes it stand out. This has the depth and compassion of a film like Marriage Story, packed into only 20 minutes. Definitely worth a watch.

Thanks to Short of the Week for the tip on this. Description from Vimeo: "The Neighbors' Window tells the story of Alli (Maria Dizzia), a mother of young children who has grown frustrated with her daily routine and husband (Greg Keller). But her life is shaken up when two free-spirited twenty-somethings move in across the street and she discovers that she can see into their apartment." The Neighbors' Window is both written & directed by four-time Oscar-nominated filmmaker Marshall Curry - follow him @marshallcurry. He just won the Academy Award this year. Produced by Jonathan Olson & Julia Kennelly. With cinematography by Wolfgang Held, and music by James Baxter & The National. This fictional film was inspired by a true story told by Diane Weipert on Love + Radio's "The Living Room," produced by Briana Breen and Brendan Baker - listen to it here. For more info, visit the short's official website. To see more shorts, click here. Thoughts?