Watch: Álvaro García's 3D Animated Sci-Fi Short 'The Seed of Juna'

"What is the 'new existence?'" "A fresh start." Time to finally dive into this crazy 3D animated short film The Seed of Juna, the latest creation from acclaimed Spanish VFX filmmaker Álvaro García Martínez (aka Álvaro García). He also made the short Sumer which we featured years ago, and has since landed gigs working for ILM and MPC. He has been working on this pilot project in the meantime, an epic sci-fi fantasy tale of a young human woman who wakes up on another world. "As she comes to accept her disposition in a new and frightening place, Juna discovers she’s not alone. Her previous beliefs and convictions come under scrutiny as she faces off a mysterious life form - the Omkai." Featuring the voices of Laura Garnier, Dean Michael Gregory, and David L. Stricklan. Even though this feels more like a video game cut scene than a film, it's still imaginative and very ambitious. And that certainly makes it worthwhile. Watch in full below.

Thanks to Scott G. for the tip on this. Brief description from YouTube: "Juna is born after being killed by a ruling sect on Earth. As she comes to accept her new disposition in an unknown and frightening place, she will try to find her executioner." The Seed of Juna is envisioned and directed by Spanish filmmaker Álvaro García Martínez - who now works at ILM as a VFX artist. You can find more of his work on his Vimeo or his official YouTube channel "Alvaro Realtime Mayhem". Produced by Álvaro García Martínez and Natasha Maksimenko. This is a pilot project for a "science fiction epic" for "nine 22-minute episodes with a franchise potential for at least three additional seasons." For more on this project, visit the official Seed of Juna site. "Álvaro uses sci-fi genre to create stories, which take the audience on a visually and emotionally captivating journey exploring human relationships with themselves and others." For more shorts, click here. Thoughts?