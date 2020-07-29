Watch: Amusing Animated Short Film 'Cyclists' from Veljko Popovic

"From the first moment… I discovered a whole world of stories and characters inside [of] Vasko's work." Another award-winning animated short has finally made its way online and it's a must watch. Cyclists is an amusing animated short by Croatian animation filmmaker Veljko Popovic, inspired by the art of Vasko Lipovac. This originally premiered at the Annecy Film Festival in 2018, and won Best Short Film that year. The cycling season is nearing its grand finale. During the final race, the two men in the lead are competing for more than the Grand Trophy; they are fighting for the affection of a lady and fulfilment of their erotic fantasies. Meanwhile, the small town prepares for the arrival of a large ocean liner and its dashing captain. Not only is there a unique style to it, the story is also poignant and brutally honest in its depiction of lust. One note: this gets raunchy and is NSFW, with lots of nudity and sex. But that makes it more of a must see.

Thanks to Vimeo Staff Picks for the tip on this. Description from Vimeo: "The cycling season is nearing its grand finale. During the final race, the two men in the lead are competing for more than the Grand Trophy; they are fighting for the affection of a lady and fulfilment of their erotic fantasies. Meanwhile, the small port town prepares for the arrival of a large ocean liner and its dashing captain." Cyclists is directed by Croatian animation filmmaker Veljko Popovic - see more of his work by following him on IG @veljkolemonade or on Twitter @veljko_lemonade. Produced by Milivoj Popovic & Veljko Popovic. "Inspired by the art of Vasko Lipovac, Veljko created an animated short marked by unique aesthetics. Painted in vivid colours of summer and with a dash of the erotic, its is a comedy that captures the spirit of a small Mediterranean town." For more info on the short, visit Bonobo Studio or Popovic's Vimeo. To watch more shorts, click here. Thoughts?