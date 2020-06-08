Watch: Amusing Short Film 'Selfies' Artistically Reimagines Selfiedom

Selfies, huh, yeah. What are they good for? Absolutely nothing! Say it again, why'all. This funny short film originally premiered at the Locarno Film Festival in 2018, and it's now available to watch online. Selfies is made by Swiss filmmaker Claudius Gentinetta, who collected thousands of selfies from the internet and recreated them as paintings, which he then combined to make this short. It's a creative, amusing, wacky trip through the world of social media and vanity. "A selfie race around the world. A view on people’s every-day obsession with portraying themselves." This is yet another reminder that people are way more obsessed with themselves than they are with the world around them. At least all of these selfies will give you a good laugh.

Thanks to Vimeo Staff Picks for the tip on this. Description from Vimeo: "In a veritable firework display of digital self portraits, hundreds of quaint, embarrassing and dread-fully disturbing selfies were arranged in a unique short film composition. Single photos, artistically reworked, consolidate to form a ghastly grin that outshines the abyss of human existence." Selfies is made by Swiss filmmaker Claudius Gentinetta - who now works as a freelance graphic artist and animator in Zurich. You can see more of his work on Vimeo or visit his official website. It's co-produced by Gabriela Bloch Steinmann. This premiered at the Locarno Film Festival in 2018. For more info on the film, visit Gentinetta's official website. To see more shorts, click here.