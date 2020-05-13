Watch: An Existentialist Ironic Dark Tale 'Decorado' Animated Short

"I don't know if all this is real or just a dream." Who is the crazy one here? Decorado is a fascinating short film from Spanish animation filmmaker Alberto Vázquez (also of Birdboy: The Forgotten Children). This premiered at festivals back in 2016, but is finally available to watch online for free. Decorado is described as "an ironic and existentialist fable about the meaning of life and our relationships. A hybrid between a horror story and a subversive comedy… Beyond the argument or the existential content, contains an unusual and risky formal commitment – the use of an aesthetic that imitates the classic engravings of the 19th century." The film is about Arnold the bear, who starts to wonder if everyone he meets is putting on a performance to undermine his sanity. It's astonishing and also quite trippy, but that makes it unique. Click [cc] for subtitles.

Thanks to Short of the Week for the tip on this one. Brief description: "Arnold the bear feels like the world he inhabits is a lie. Is he mad, or the victim of a great prank?" Decorado is written and directed by Spanish filmmaker Alberto Vázquez - director of the film Birdboy: The Forgotten Children as well as a few other shorts. You can see more of his work on Vimeo or his official website. Produced by Arturo Olea. Featuring original music by Victor Garcia. This initially premiered in 2016 at the Annecy Film Festival and Directors' Fortnight in Cannes. "The story stars animals, common in traditional animation, but who have very human feelings and problems, thus contrasting between form and content, coloring the film with a corrosive sense of humor." For more on the short, visit SOTW or the official website. For more shorts, click here. Thoughts?