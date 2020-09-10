Watch: André Øvredal's Award-Winning Sci-Fi Short Film 'The Tunnel'

"Don't you worry. The tunnel isn't dangeorus" More sci-fi, the better! A must watch short is now available online titled The Tunnel, originally Tunnelen in Norwegian (not to be confused with the other Norwegian feature film Tunnelen). This is made by famed Norwegian filmmaker André Øvredal, and originally debuted back in 2016 (at the Tribeca Film Festival) and has taken four years to finally hit the web. Based on a short story by Alice Glaser, the film is set in the distant future and follows family that is caught in slow-moving traffic with the hope of making it home safely. They converse with the kids but without trying to reveal their real fears, and the film is presented as "only a family sitting completely still inside a car." It's cool from both a filmmaking standpoint, and also as an intriguing story about where our future is headed. I would love to see more stories set in this future, of course, but this is damn good for a 12 minute short film. Watch below.

Thanks to Short of the Week for debuting. Description from YouTube: "In an overpopulated future, a family returning from a day at the beach have to travel through a tunnel that serves a deadly second purpose. Based off a classic short story by Alice Glaser, The Tunnel was the recipient of the 'Méliès d'argent' awarded to Europe's top genre films." The Tunnel, originally titled Tunnelen, is directed by acclaimed Norwegian filmmaker André Øvredal, director of the feature films Future Murder, Trollhunter, The Autopsy of Jane Doe, Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark, and Mortal. He also wrote the script based on the short story by Alice Glaser. Produced by John Einar Hagen. Featuring cinematography by Nicholas Müller-Osborne, and music by Johannes Ringen. This premiered in Tribeca Film Festival in 2016, and is finally online now. "I loved the way the short story used an extreme science fiction situation to talk about a very normal family situation," Øvredal says. "It felt both real and scary." For more info, visit SOTW. For more shorts, click here. Thoughts?