Watch: Animals Get Revenge in Animated Comedy Short 'Wild Love'

Don't mess with mother nature…! Or it will mess with you back. Wild Love is a hilarious, wacky animated short film made by a group of five filmmakers from the École des Nouvelles Images animation school in Avignon, France. If you enjoyed the short Hors Piste (from last year), this is made the same school and has a fun style and dark humor just like that. A young couple heads to the mountains for a romantic getaway in nature. When they accidentally end up killing a furry little rodent, the animals rally and go for revenge. It's rather nice to see the animals getting some respect, for once, but man does this get brutal once they go after these two humans. Ha! But that's exactly what makes this such a unique and crazy wild short film. Have fun.

Thanks to Short of the Week for the tip on this one. Description via YouTube: "While on a romantic getaway, Alan and Beverly cause a fatal accident. This crime won’t remain unpunished…" The heart has its reasons of which nature knows nothing. Wild Love is directed by a crew of five filmmakers: Paul Autric, Quentin Camus, Léa Georges, Maryka Laudet, Zoé Sottiaux. They were all animation students at the École des Nouvelles Images (School of New Images) located in Avignon, France. Originally created in 2018 as their final graduation project. Co-directed by Corentin Yvergniaux. Featuring original music by Nicolas Cornil. For more info on the project, visit its Facebook page or SOTW. For more shorts, click here. Your thoughts?