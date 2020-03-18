Watch: Animated Experimental Dark Comedy Short Film 'Solipsism'

Can you really know all of yourself? Another entrancing animated short film to enjoy and to contemplate. Solipsism is an experimental dark comedy animated short made by animator Jonathan Djob Nkondo along with artist / illustrator / filmmaker Tuna Bora, based on her pre-existing illustrations. The title is a reference to the philosophical concept of solipsism: "the theory that only the self exists, or can be proved to exist." It's about a girl trying to make sense of herself. "The film tells the tale of a young girl who gets lost inside the world around her–or rather, inside her own head–with a clear design that starts to crumble as the protagonist stumbles through an unidentified landscape." Personally, I always love these strange animated films with cool visuals that explore intriguing ideas and actually have something to say. Check it out below.

Thanks to Short of the Week for debuting this one online as part of their "coverage of films affected by the cancellation of SXSW 2020". Original description from YouTube: "If a girl crosses the border between her internal and external reality and no one is around to see it, does this animated short really exist?" Solipsism is directed by animator Jonathan Djob Nkondo (view more of his work on Vimeo or on Tumblr) & artist and filmmaker Tuna Bora (visit her official website here). This is based on Bora's preexisting illustration series called Body Language, which they turned into this "gorgeously animated experimental dark comedy." With music by Niv Bavarsky. Animated by Jonathan Djob Nkondo, Nelson Boles, Vincent Tsui, Mohamed Fadera. For more info on the film, head to its YouTube page. To see more shorts, click here. Your thoughts?