Watch: Animated Historical Short Film 'The Hidden Life of Rosa Parks'

"Her call to action continues to resound. Knowing 'what must be done' does away with fear." The creative agency Eido has produced this excellent animated short film titled The Hidden Life of Rosa Parks, in partnership with TED-Ed. Most of us known the story of Rosa Parks because we were taught it in school growing up. But most of us don't know the complete story, and all the "hidden" aspects of Rosa Parks' life - like that she was activist well before she decided to sit where she wanted to sit on the bus. "Throughout her life, Rosa Parks repeatedly challenged racial violence and the prejudiced systems protecting its perpetrators. But this work came at an enormous risk – and a personal price." The Hidden Life of Rosa Parks is directed by Joash Berkeley at Eido, along with a very creative team of designers and animators. And to learn more about Rosa Parks - visit RosaParks.org or Achievement.org. And enjoy this upbeat, informative short below.

