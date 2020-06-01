Watch: Claymation Noir Short Film 'Framed' Made by Marco Jemolo

"I tried to make people question what the act of watching implies." This handmade-with-clay, stop-motion animated film made by Italian filmmaker Marco Jemolo is a philosophical, existential five-minute short. It's described as a "noir satirical tale that investigates how modern society limits individual freedom." The story follows a man who is framed, but will anyone listen to his story? It's fascinating to watch and then question what you're watching. Marco wanted to make a film "about the role of individuals in society, about the extent of their own free will." In only five minutes he covers a number of topics that reflect the struggles of individuality in modern society. Featuring the voice of Guglielmo Favilla as F.K., and Dario Penne as Agente. To watch with English subtitles, click the [cc] button on YouTube. This short will make you ponder.

Thanks to Short of the Week for the tip on this. Brief description via YouTube: "In a world that someone else has shaped for us, are we really in charge of our destiny?" Framed is directed by Italian filmmaker Marco Jemolo - see more of his work on his Vimeo. The screenplay is from Marco Jemolo and Paola Savinelli. Co-produced by Nicoletta Cataldo, Eleonora Diana, Marco Jemolo, Alessandro Regaldo. With cinematography by Umberto Costamagna. Jemolo on his idea for the short: "I wanted the audience to wonder about the role of individuals in society, about the extent of their own free will. I tried to create an unusual connection between the audience, the characters and the film crew itself by putting them on the same stage." For more info on the short, visit SOTW or the production's main website. For more shorts, click here. Your thoughts?