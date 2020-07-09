Watch: Animated Short 'A Mind Sang' on Perception & Transformation

Get ready for a mind-bending 6-minute journey. A Mind Sang is Vimeo's "Staff Pick Award" winner from this year's Annecy Film Festival for animation. Made by Portuguese filmmaker Vier Nev, the entrancing animated film is about perception, rebirth and transformation. That's really the only good way to describe it, because it's an immersive and deeply engaging film where various images blend and transform. "Animating every sequence took a couple of months because I was animating by myself in between other projects. The animation process was a mix of 2D digital animation and 3D animated references," Vier explains to Vimeo. It's so hypnotizing to watch this, trying to figure out if you can see all the various images and shapes packed into each frame and each transition. I also like the simple colors. "Initially, the film was going to be entirely black and white but I found that there was no good reason not to use color to bring more life into the film."

Thanks to Vimeo Staff Picks for the tip on this short. Original description via Annecy: "In the last moments before giving birth, a mother sees how some moments of her life and her child are similar. A hypnotic visual journey where each image has two simultaneous meanings." A Mind Sang, also known as A Mãe de Sangue, is directed by Portuguese filmmaker / artist Vier Nev - you can see more of his work on Vimeo or visit his official website. Featuring original music by Yanis El-Masri. This premiered at the Annecy Film Festival this year, and won the "Vimeo Staff Pick Award" at the fest. Vier explains his inspiration: "It began with twenty drawings I had created about different cultural representations of birth and identity… I wondered if I could create a film that merged the stories of these characters into the same shapes and shadows." For more info on the short, head to the Vimeo Staff Picks Q&A or also SOTW. For more shorts, click here. Your thoughts?