Watch: Animated Short Doc 'Carlotta's Face' Visualizes Face Blindness

"I never found my pile of people." What would life be like if you couldn't recognize anyone's face? What if you couldn't recognize your own face? Carlotta's Face is a beautiful short animated documentary made by German filmmakers Valentin Riedl & Frédéric Schuld. The film introduces us to a woman named Carlotta. "She suffers from the miswiring of a tiny brain region that makes it impossible for her to see and remember faces as a complete construct, called prosopagnosia or face blindness." Her entire life is completely different because of this. "Watching herself in the mirror, Carlotta each day views the face of a different woman." She overcomes this challenge by learning to recognize her face with thousands of self-portraits. Riedl & Schuld work to visualize her experiences through animation, and it's a mesmerizing and enlightening film to watch.

Thanks to Short of the Week for the tip. Brief description from YouTube: "Carlotta overcomes a rare brain condition that prevents her from recognizing faces through art, and thousands of self-portraits." Carlotta's Face is directed by German filmmakers Valentin Riedl (follow him @vavatin) & Frédéric Schuld (follow him @fredericschuld). Produced by Fabian Driehorst, from the company Fabian & Fred. Featuring music by Simon Bastian. This initially premiered at the San Francisco Film Festival + Warsaw Film Festival in 2018. "Attracted to [her] story after one of her self-portraits caught his attention at a local art gallery in Munich, Riedl admits that his experiences with the film's subject have 'tremendously broadened' his knowledge of the brain." For more info, visit SOTW or the film's official website. To see more shorts, click here. Thoughts?