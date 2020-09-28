Watch: Antics at the Beach Stop-Motion Animation Short 'Heatwave'

Who doesn't love the beach? Or more aptly, who misses the beach already? Have a gander at this fun short film titled Heatwave, made by a Greek animation filmmaker named Fokion Xenos. This premiered last year and picked up tons of awards playing on the festival circuit, finally online to watch for free thanks to Short of the Week. In the midst of a searing heatwave, two little children find a way to cool everyone down! A playful stop motion short film animated in a hybrid technique between cut out, and claynimation and thousands of replacements pieces. There's a good amount of creative stop-motion filmmaking, from various materials like plastic wrap for the water, to amusing claymation characters galore. 'Heatwave is essentially an ode to the Greek summer of my childhood and every summer since,' Xenos reveals. It's dialogue free, but does feature a nice score by Andreas Gutuen Aaser. Only 7 minutes - this animated film is worth a watch.

Thanks to Short of the Week for debuting this. Brief description from YouTube: "In the midst of a searing heatwave, two little children find a way to cool everyone down." Heatwave is directed by Greek animator / filmmaker Fokion Xenos - see more of his work on his Vimeo or visit his official website. This project was created as his graduation project from the National Film and Television School in London. The screenplay is written by Fokion Xenos & Stella Heath Keir. Produced by Priya K. Dosanjh. Featuring cinematography by Brenden Freedman, and music by Andreas Gutuen Aaser. This originally premiered at the Edinburgh Film Festival last year. Xenos explains: "A beach can be the microcosmos of a society I guess, and it is easier to observe how similarly we behave when we are all exposed under the sun in our swimsuits. I find something humane and funny about that." For more info, visit SOTW or his site. For more shorts, click here. Thoughts?