Watch: 'Apocalypse Norway' Short About Teens Hiding from a Virus

"What do you want to conquer?" This short film is almost too on-the-nose for the times we're living in. But it's an engaging and thought-provoking work and deserves to be seen anyway. Apocalypse Norway is a short film made by Norwegian filmmaker Jakob Rørvik about a group of teens on holiday, hiding out in a remote area of Norway in a huge house when an apocalyptic virus takes over the world. "As it reaches the heart of Europe, Oda realize they might be next." This stars Billie Barker, Kjetil Jore, Lotte Tomine Henningsen, Håkon Stubberud, Lea Meyer, & Lars Tafjord. The project is also a collaboration with electronica producer André Bratten. There's an intriguing mix of handheld, mobile phone cinematography and beautiful conventional shots. Rørvik explains the idea is inspired by a feeling in Norway of false security that comes from "belief in a never-ending growth of wealth and daily comforts." Beware: this film gets dark.

Thanks to Short of the Week for the tip on this one. Brief description from YouTube: "Oda and her friends are holidaying in the stunning south of Norway, seemingly shielded from a deadly virus spreading around the world." Apocalypse Norway is both written and directed by Norwegian filmmaker Jakob Rørvik - you can visit his Vimeo or his official website to see more of his work. He's currently developing a feature film titled Thomas in Superposition. This short features cinematography by Andreas L. Bjørseth. The project has been a collaboration with electronica producer André Bratten. Funded in Norway; produced by Ape&Bjørn. Rørvik explains his inspiration: "The basic plot of the film is a variation on actual nightmares I'll have every now and then… the illusion of safety as seen from a Nordic vantage point being torn apart." For more info on the short, visit SOTW or Nowness or Jakob's website. For more shorts, click here. Your thoughts on this?