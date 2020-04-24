Watch: Award-Winning Horror Short Film 'Here There Be Monsters'

Time to let the monsters loose. Here There Be Monsters is a new horror short film made by Australian filmmaker Drew Macdonald. The film originally played at 50+ festivals around the world including Sitges, Hollyshorts, Screamfest and many more genre favs, and has won multiple awards along the way. To escape incessant bullying on the bus ride home, a young girl falls asleep, only to wake up trapped at an empty bus yard, with something fearsome lurking outside. Drew describes the short as "a throwback creature feature mixed with a contemporary story about bullying." The monster design in this is quite gnarly, which adds to the eeriness of the whole thing. Here There Be Monsters stars Savannah Foran McDaniel as Elki; plus Jordan Small, Brad McMurray, Toby Barron as the monster. Aside from the creature, it's impressive there's no dialogue in this short yet you can understand exactly what's going on and all the emotions. Enjoy.

Here There Be Monsters is written and directed by Australian filmmaker Drew Macdonald of the production company Wanderer Films - see more of his work on Vimeo or visit Wanderer's official site. Produced by Steve Geddes. Featuring cinematography by Josh Zaini, and original music by Erin McKimm. It has played at numerous festivals since first premiering in 2018.