Watch: Award-Winning Short '-Ship: A Visual Poem' by Terrance Daye

"You know I love you, right?" Filmmaker and poet Terrance Daye from Long Island, NY put together this short film project called -Ship: A Visual Poem, which won the Jury Award at the Sundance Film Festival earlier this year. Terrance reveals the origins of his art: "Nearly all of my work is inspired by my experiences growing up queer in a conservative Christian household and the depression that I felt because of it. My work tends to reimagine traditional representations of black male identity while de-stigmatizing mental health within the black community. -Ship: A Visual Poem began as an experiment." He wanted to try fitting bigger themes into a small package - and the result is this 13 minute short. A young black boy learns contradicting lessons of manhood and masculinity on the day of his cousin's funeral. The film stars Antonio J. Watson as Jeremiah, Cheikh M’Baye, Jaime Lincoln Smith, Simbi Kali, Abebaw Edward Silver, Armand Rufen-Blanchette, Stephen Cofield Jr., and Karynrose Bruyning. Very subtle, nuanced storytelling.

Thanks to Vimeo Staff Picks for the tip on this short. Original description via Vimeo: "A black boy learns contradicting lessons of manhood and masculinity on the day of his cousin's funeral." -Ship: A Visual Poem is both written and directed by filmmaker Terrance Daye - award winning poet and filmmaker from Long Island, New York. You can see more of his work on Vimeo or follow him @terrance_daye. It's produced by Karynrose Bruyning, Terrance Daye, Chester Algernal. With cinematography by Kristin Kouke. He explains the idea: "I have always responded to non-linear forms of storytelling and narratives that have tried to express two things at once (Daughters of the Dust, The Brother/Sister Plays, Biblical parables). I decided to create a narrative that combined elements of my own personal history and themes from my miniseries to see how effectively a small container [like a short film] could contain the large, sweeping ideas that interested me." For more on the short, read the interview on Vimeo.