Watch: Awesome Homemade Cardboard 'Alien' Remake Viral Video

"I read you. The answer is negative." How to survive: stay in quarantine, make homemade movies. Time for a no-budget, homemade remake of Alien! Ridley Scott's original 1979 sci-fi classic has been "sweded" by the YouTube channel called "Cardboard Movie Co", which hasn't posted a video in about five years since last remaking Jurassic Park. The whole concept of this sweding experience is to remake and recreate the movie with nothing besides whatever you can find around your house - mostly cardboard and craft supplies and various home appliances. These guys are pros, they know how to pull it off and make it look damn good, too. Along with that high school stage production of Alien that went viral last year, it's the perfect movie to pay homage to with these clever recreations. This condenses the entire movie into 5 minutes - watch below.

Thanks to io9 and Bloody-Disgusting for the tip on this short. Original description from YouTube: "A low-budget, high-cardboard remake of Alien (1979)." This Alien homemade remake is created by the YouTube channel known as Cardboard Movie Co - "Making bad movies for good people since 2013." They have also made no-budget remakes of The Shining and Jurassic Park previously. Praise from Bloody-Disgusting: "The team remade all the key moments from the 1979 classic, bringing to life everything from the bloody Chestburster scene to the final battle between Ellen Ripley and the Xenomorph, all of it brought to the screen using ordinary household objects and clever DIY techniques." For more info on the no-budget short, visit Cardboard Movie Co's YouTube page. To see more shorts, click here. How do you review their remake?