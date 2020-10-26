Watch: Awesome Mountain Bike Advertising Short 'The Perfect Lap'

"You ever seen dirt shaped into works of art." This is a killer ad. One of the best commercials of the year, which is why I'm featuring it. Technically it is a short film, but it's made to sell an item – a mountain bike – which also technically makes it an ad. But it's an awesome ad. The Perfect Lap is a promo film directed by Ian Schiller and Dustin Cook of the agency Sabertooth Pictures. It's made for the bike company Specialized to introduce a rad new mountain bike called the Stumpjumper EVO - the 2021 model. It is a special bike designed for fast trail rides and forest tracks specifically. The short's faux-narrative involves two mountain bike pros – Matty Miles & Matt Hunter – and their photographer each discussing their experience riding the "perfect lap" on a golden sunset ride one day, and how it was so perfect that one of them just disappeared forever. He's found again in the year 2063 and interviewed about this glorious day. Above all, the execution here is perfect - every single shot, the comedy, the music, the goofy performances. Everything is just perfect.

And here's a fun behind-the-scenes video showing how they made this short film and how they pulled it off:

Thanks to Vimeo Staff Picks for the tip on this. "Welcome to the Golden Age of mountain biking." There's no official description or synopsis available - direct from Vimeo / YouTube. Created by the agency Sabertooth Pictures run by Ian Schiller and Dustin Cook - creative directors, writers, and producers. Directed by Robjn Taylor for Boldly. And produced by Geoff Manton in Vancouver. The Perfect Lap stars Harookz (@harookz) as Himself, Matthew Miles (@mattygmiles) as Himself, and Matty Hunter (@mattyhunter) as Himself. All of these guys took acting lessons to give an actual performance for this short. Featuring make-up by Alisha Schmitt, Jordane Vrba, and Dallas Harvey FX. And featuring music by Harald Boyesen / Extreme Music. To learn more about the making of this short and everyone's thoughts on it, check out the video on YouTube. To learn more about Specialized's new Stumpjumper EVO mountain bike - head to their official website. To learn more about Sabertooth Pictures - head to their official website. For more shorts, click here. Thoughts?