Watch: Awesome 'Zatoichi vs Predator' Fan-Made Mashup Short Film

"You… are not human." What the?!! This is so badass!! A Japanese filmmaker and VFX artist named Junya Okabe has finally released his homemade short film ZVP online for everyone to watch. The official title is just ZVP, but this is actually Zatoichi vs Predator - but since it's fan-made and all for fun, he can't call it that due to IP rights. In feudal Japan, blind Swordsman Zatoichi comes to the aid of a noblewoman carrying a secret treasure, and must fight cyborg ninjas and a powerful and mysterious Samurai. There are some cool cyberpunk Japanese warriors in this, but the big reveal is that the Predator is somehow kicking ass in feudal Japan. The film stars Shun Sugata and Chihiro Yamamoto. It originally premiered in 2017, but has only just hit the web this month. Even the score is awesome, too. I love coming across this kind of stuff - enjoy it.

Thanks to Jeroen for the tip on this. Original description via YouTube: "In feudal Japan, blind Swordsman Zatoichi comes to the aid of a noblewoman carrying a secret treasure, and must fight cyborg ninjas and a powerful and mysterious Samurai." The filmmaker's add: "This is a fictitious sci-fi film trailer produced as a nonprofit fan movie, based on a Japanese historical film, or jidaigeki, which does not actually exist. Please enjoy watching it." Zatoichi vs Predator, officially known as ZVP, is both written and directed by Japanese filmmaker Junya Okabe - you can follow him @JunyaOkabe or visit his website. He directed BraveStorm previously, and is a VFX artist, concept artist, and designer for games & film. Produced by Blast Inc. Watch the "Making of ZVP" here. For more, visit its website or YouTube. To see more shorts, click here. Thoughts?