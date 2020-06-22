Watch: Beautiful Animated Music Video Short for Mashrou' Leila Song

"To those who haven't given up - love is resistance." Rock on with this Lebanese band! There is a beautiful animated music video made for the song "Radio Romance" by the pro-LGBT rock band Mashrou' Leila (aka مشروع ليلى‎ in Arabic). It was made by a Paris animation studio called Mathematic, and directed by a very talented animation filmmaker named Vladimir Mavounia-Kouka (aka "Vladimir MK"). This is not just a music video, the animated short film features a story as well. The story is about a loving couple that tries to kiss and embrace but doesn’t succeed. "A tender metaphor of a city and a world, where many love stories remain prohibited because of homophobia, xenophobia and any form of racism." Even if you don't like their music, these guys rock for being pro-LGBT in a country where that is very rare. And this is a really lovely music video that emphasizes how powerful love is, no matter who it's with, and how love should conquer all.

Thanks to Catsuka for the tip on this. Description from Vimeo: "The story of a loving couple that tries to kiss and embrace but doesn't succeed. A tender metaphor of a city and a world, where many love stories remain prohibited because of homophobia, xenophobia and any form of racism." The "Radio Romance" music video is both written and directed by animation filmmaker Vladimir Mavounia-Kouka - see more of his work on Vimeo or his official website. Produced by Mathematic Studio, with the participation of the CNC et de l'image animée. Produced by Mikaella Zarka. With art direction by Clément Thoby and Vladimir Mavounia-Kouka. The song "Radio Romance" by Mashrou' Leila was originally released in 2019 on their latest album "The Beirut School". This short film was made at Mathematic - is a Paris-based VFX, animation and motion design studio with art direction as its core. More credits, visit Vimeo. Thoughts?