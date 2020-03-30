Watch: Ben Berman's Short Film 'The Follow-Up' Made in Quarantine

"Keep your head up, keep your heart open." Humans crave connection. We need to talk, and hear from each other, converse, and interact. How do you do that if you're a filmmaker with no friends, stuck at home? Let's ask Benjamin Berman: "I made a new film! The first film made completely in quarantine??? Possibly. Get yourself a little human connection and check out The Follow-Up." Berman made a doc film that premiered last year called The Amazing Johnathan Documentary, and this is kind of / sort of his follow-up. As much as this might seem to be a film about connection during quarantine, beneath the surface it seems to be about how we're so desperate to connect we will pay excessive amounts of money to have washed up celebs record videos to make us feel better. Which really does make this a good follow-up to his doc. Check this out below.

Thanks to Anaïs at Raconteur for the tip on this. Brief description from Vimeo: "Lonely. Scared. Insecure. But how's it going with you? Is this the first film to be made completely in quarantine? Possibly." The Follow-Up is a short film made by filmmaker Ben Berman (aka Benjamin Berman) who made his feature directorial debut last year with the film The Amazing Johnathan Documentary. So what exactly is this? "In the midst of the pandemic, The Follow-Up explores what a filmmaker with a need to tell stories does when they suddenly find themselves on lockdown and all of the production industry on pause indefinitely? In Berman's case, they start to explore the world of Cameo as a tool for human connection." This was made entirely by Ben at home.