Watch: Ben Strang's 'Beast' Short Set on an Island in Chesapeake Bay

"He's gone, okay?" This impressive short film won the Grand Jury Award at the SXSW Film Festival a few years ago, and is now available to watch online. Beast is a short film written and directed by Ben Strang, a Maryland-native filmmaker & photographer. Set on an island in Maryland's Chesapeake Bay, "which once hosted a vibrant fishing industry but now is slowly fading away in isolation and decline." The story follows a young boy named Daniel, played by Elijah Mayo, who recruits the help of a fisherman to figure out what happened to his father after a mysterious disappearance. It's actually a teaser for a series, not just a simple short, and not a feature pitch either. Which is why it ends right when it's getting good (you need to tune in "next week" to find out more!). Also stars Chantal Nchako, Jay Potter, and Helen Hedman. A review from SXSW states that the short has, "hints of Jaws and… the haunting mysteries of 'Stranger Things,'" and a mystery that "immediately draws to mind prominent storytellers like Steven Spielberg." It's worth a watch.

Thanks to Omeleto for the tip on this short. Original description from YouTube: "Daniel is a young teen who lives on a small, rapidly eroding island is Maryland's Chesapeake Bay, which once hosted a vibrant fishing industry but now is slowly fading away in isolation and decline. He is also part of the island's only African-American family, and his father has vanished. With him and his mother due to move soon, he has little time to get to the bottom of his disappearance." Beast is both written and directed by up-and-coming filmmaker Ben Strang - follow him @benhstrang; or you can see more of his work on Vimeo or his official website. This originally premiered at the 2018 SXSW Film Festival as "Chapter 1" in a series, where it won the Grand Jury Award in the "Independent Episodic" section. Produced by Ben Strang, Lara Pictet, Jonathan Maurer. Featuring cinematography by David Bolen, and original music by Nicholas Jacobson-Larson. For more info on the short film, visit Omeleto's YouTube or Ben's website. To see more shorts, click here. Your thoughts?