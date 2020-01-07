Watch: Books & Other Hidden Details Examined in Jordan Peele's 'Us'

It's 11:11. Are you ready for a deep dive on Us? Our friend H. Nelson Tracey has unveiled another "Reading List" video for Jordan Peele's horror movie Us, which opened in theaters almost a year ago. Nelson goes through the movie and points out books, other visual patterns, and the repetition of 11:11 throughout it. "For this video essay, I point out some of the hidden books, as well as other clues and details hidden in plain sight you may have missed when you saw the movie." I always enjoy these hidden details video essays from Nelson. And this is a good compliment to other articles pointing out Peele's influences & Easter Eggs in Us.

Thanks to Nelson for putting this together. His intro to this video: "Jordan Peele's Us displays a master attention to detail at a nearly unparalleled level. Like his previous horror film, Get Out, there is much more to be discovered on repeat viewings, especially in the production design. In this case, his book choices all align with the film's themes, and are great additions to the movie." Us originally opened in theaters March 2019. The film is available to rent/buy everywhere now. You can watch additional "Reading List" videos by Nelson examining Matt Ross' Captain Fantastic, or Greta Gerwig's Lady Bird. Your favorite hidden detail?