Watch: Bromance Comedy Short 'That Friend You Hate' by Eli Shapiro

"A little girl called me 'ugly', and I still think about it! That was five years ago." Everyone has one of those friends you hate but can't seem to ever get rid of. That Friend You Hate is a short film by Eli Shapiro that is now available to watch online for free. It's a Kevin Smith-inspired bro-mantic comedy about a young guy, on the eve of his birthday, who attempts to "break up" with his best friend from childhood over the course of one disastrous night together. It asks: Is it possible to dump a friend? Starring Sean Brannon and Will Cooper as the two friends. Most of it is improvised, made on a shoe-string budget with Eli's real friends in NYC and filmed in his hometown in Jersey. "I wanted to take a funny but heartfelt look at modern adult friendship," Eli says. This short is better than you might think! With brutally honest humor. Worth a watch.

Thanks to Eli for the tip on this. Brief description from Vimeo: "Andy has no one to spend the night before his birthday with… No one but Rob. A comedy about trying to 'break up' with a childhood best friend, over the course of one disastrous Saturday night." That Friend You Hate is written and directed by filmmaker Eli Shapiro - follow him @elikshapiro or see more of his work on Vimeo or visit his official website. Produced by Julianne Augustine, Kurt Csolak, Candice Kuwahara, Eli Shapiro. With cinematography by Casey Stein. The short originally premiered at festivals a few years ago. "Paying homage to Kevin Smith's Clerks, the film was shot in black-and-white on a shoe-string budget with real life friends improvising in NYC and Shapiro’s hometown in Jersey." For info on the short, visit Vimeo or Eli's site. For more shorts, click here. Thoughts?