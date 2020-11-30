Watch: Charming Cloth Stop-Motion Short 'The Coin' from Siqi Song

"I always got the lucky coin." Yet another wonderful stop-motion animated short film to enjoy. The Coin is the latest short film made by Chinese filmmaker Siqi Song - who was nominated for an Academy Award for Best Short Film last year with her short titled Sister. This new short is also based on her experiences, this time focusing on her move to the US. The story follows a young woman who loses her lucky jar of coins as she travels, and then struggles to figure out American food. "With my mind experiencing the same digestive problems as my stomach, as it encounters the exotic food, I find myself looking for familiar food, in the hope that it will bring me back to the moment of comfort when I found the coin in it." Featuring the voice of Anna Pan. I quite like this fluffy, cloth stop-motion style - gives it a whole different feel (literally). Dive in.

Thanks to Short of the Week for debuting this. Original description from YouTube: "During her journey to a new country, a girl loses her jar of lucky coins then finds one in a most unexpected place." 硬币 The Coin is written and directed by animation filmmaker Siqi Song - a Chinese director and animator, currently based in Los Angeles, and a graduate of the acclaimed animation school at CalArts. We featured her last short Sister, which was also nominated for an Academy Award in 2019. See more of her work on Vimeo. Featuring cinematography by Bongani Mlambo, costumes designed by Qing Wang, and music By Alexis Grapsas. Siqi says it's "a story about trying to connect with the past in order to move on." For more info on the short, visit SOTW or the official website. Follow Siqi here @songsiqi or visit her website. To see more shorts, click here.