Watch: Chattin' with a Bed Bug in Emily Ann Hoffman's 'Bug Bite' Short

"He finds you irresistible! It's a compliment." Maybe bugs aren't so bad after all? Or maybe they are. Bug Bite is a new short film made by very talented filmmaker Emily Ann Hoffman, who usually makes stop-motion animated films (highly recommend her other short film Nevada as well). This one is mixed-media - a combination of animation (and a few cleverly animated elements like the little bed bug critter) along with a live-action story. A millennial woman and a female bed bug form an unlikely bond while contending with toxic masculinity. Starring Ruby McCollister as Virgo, along with Jonathan Randell Silver and Chet Siegel as the two on the TV. This not only works well as biting commentary on toxic masculinity, but also as crafty filmmaking. The sync between her responses and the commentary on TV is hilarious and so accurate.

Thanks to NoBudge for the tip on this one. Brief description from Vimeo: "A millennial woman and a female bed bug form an unlikely bond while contending with toxic masculinity." Bug Bite is the latest short film made by talented filmmaker Emily Ann Hoffman - see more of her work on her Vimeo or visit her official website. She also made the acclaimed stop-motion short films Nevada and Blackheads previously. Produced by Valerie Steinberg. Featuring cinematography by Jack McDonald; and music by Ali Helnwein and Daniel McCormick. "Hoffman's film is another solid entry in a growing body of work that combines a keen eye for visual experimentation and a sharp intelligence." This first premiered at film festivals last year, including AFI Fest. For more on the short, visit NoBudge or Emily's website. To see more shorts, click here. Thoughts?