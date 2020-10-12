Watch: Clever Horror Short 'O.I.' About a Very Deadly Original Idea

"I came up with a genuinely original idea. And I'm the only one who's immune to it." Oh this is a good one. O.I. is a new horror short film made by South African filmmaker N'cee Van Heerden (also of Hunter's Cabin). A simple concept perfectly executed. The story is about Barry – played by Ben Cotton – after he wakes up one morning with an incredible new idea. The downside? He's the only person that can handle it. In fact, telling the idea to anyone has devastating effects. Barry may have to face this burden alone – or so he thinks. Also starring Kett Turton, Toby Hargrave, Jennnifer Nicole Stang, and Paul McGillion. The whole thing is a play on how there are no longer any original ideas, and how the moment anyone comes up with a truly unique original idea it blows minds - literally. Pretty accurate, I have to say. Enjoy this short.

Thanks to Grammatik for the tip. Brief description from YouTube: "Barry has a unique problem. He came up with a truly original idea. And sharing it has consequences." O.I. is a horror short written and directed by South African filmmaker N'cee Van Heerden - view more of his work on Vimeo or follow him @nceevh. He also made another short Hunter's Cabin out this year. This O.I. short is produced by Victoria Burkhart and Karen Wong. Featuring cinematography by Byron Kopman, and music from Max Aruj. "With a comedic quality that grips viewers to the narrative, O.I. takes the concept of being 'mind-blown' literally with a gory mix of practical and special effects." The short already stopped by multiple festivals, including Fantastic Fest. For more info on the film, visit YouTube or the official website. For more shorts, click here. Thoughts?