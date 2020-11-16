Watch: Coca-Cola's 2020 Christmas Video Directed by Taika Waititi

"This Christmas, give something only you can give." Nothing like a big warm holiday hug. Coca Cola Great Britain has unveiled their annual holiday commercial and this one is special - primarily because it's made by Oscar-winning New Zealand filmmaker Taika Waititi. The "Coca-Cola Christmas Commercial 2020" is a 2-1/2 min adventure about a hard-working father who travels the globe to deliver his daughter's letter to Santa Claus at the North Pole. The spot stars Kiwi actor Cohen Holloway (who was in Taika's films Eagle vs Shark, What We Do in the Shadows, and Hunt for the Wilderpeople). Coca Cola states: "Our new advert reflects the real magic of Christmas—our greater appreciation for loved ones, a sense of community and our need to be present with each other this Christmas, above all else." This ad spot just proves that even when making a TV commercial selling sugar water, Taika is still the best. Such a wonderfully talented filmmaker.

Thanks to our friend at SlashFilm for the tip on this. Coca-Cola's official description for the ad spot posted on their YouTube: "This Christmas, give something only you can give. Be it in person, over an awkward video call, or just a quick message, making time for the ones you love is what makes Christmas truly the most special time of year, no matter how you do it. Wherever you are, we hope you have a good one. Merry Christmas." The "Coca-Cola Christmas Commercial 2020" was directed by New Zealand filmmaker Taika Waititi - who is also in the middle of directing Thor: Love & Thunder now. The commercial was developed by Wieden+Kennedy London for Coca Cola Great Britain and their UK holiday marketing campaign. It looks like it was filmed mostly in New Zealand, which makes sense considering Taika is always supportive of the filmmaking community in his home country. For more info, visit Marketing Week. What did you think of it?