Watch: Comedic Short Film 'Alex's Dream' About Anxiety & Dreams

Thanks to Short of the Week for the tip on this one. Brief description from YouTube: "Alex (Alex Lawther) arrives uninvited to a party and after a set of excruciating interactions with other guests (Emma Corrin, Chris New, Simon Manyonda), is forced to recount a memorable dream he has had. A meditation on oneiric experience in cinema, mental health, talking dogs and fishermen." Alex's Dream is both written & directed by British actor / filmmaker Jack Cooper Stimpson - director of a few other short films as well. You can follow Jack for updates on IG @jackcooperstimpson and on Twitter @jackcstimpson. Produced by Giannina Rodriguez Rico and Jack Cooper Stimpson. With music by Benji Compston. This originally premiered in 2018. "Sometimes it’s nice to film a whole story in a day — and sometimes it's nice to spend months with that story," Stimpson says about TV & film. For info, head to SOTW. For more shorts, click here. Thoughts?