Watch: Compelling Sci-Fi Comedy Short Film 'Vessel' About Romance

"How the people we love we can know so intimately, yet at the same time, know so little about them." A film about "connection". Vessel is an outstanding "Black Mirror"-esque sci-fi short film made by filmmaker Canadian filmmaker Ethan Godel. Godel's short wonders: "What would happen if everything we said on a date was a being fed to us via an earpiece by a person in a van just around the corner?" What kind of world would that be? That's already an intriguing premise, but this film brings it to life in such an enjoyable and satisfying way. Starring Tim Blair and Kasi Mcauley as the couple, plus Joseph Anctil and Veronica Baron their Operators. The film won the CBC Short Film Face Off contest on TV in Canada last year, but now it's available to watch online. It reminds me of the dystopian romance films being made these days, like The Lobster or The One I Love. We should all try to be a bit more authentic with each other, no matter what.

Thanks to Directors Notes for the tip. Brief description from Vimeo: "A sci-fi comedy that follows two lonely romantics as they go to absurd lengths to be anybody but themselves." Vessel is directed by Canadian filmmaker Ethan Godel - see more of his work on Vimeo. The screenplay is written by Filip Lee and Ethan Godel. Produced by Ryan Bobkin. With cinematography by Diego Guijarro, and music by Aaron Cheung. Godel on the themes of the short: "Under all the absurdity and goofiness, it’s just a piece about the ways we change ourselves to be accepted by others. How willing we can be to completely give up parts of ourselves to come across more agreeable and how scared we are of letting our true colours show… It's a film that asks us to embrace the beautiful complexity of our identity and reconsider the roles we play in front of others." For more info on the short, visit Directors Notes or head to Vimeo. For more shorts, click here. Your thoughts?