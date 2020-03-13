WORTH WATCHING
Watch: Creepy Horror Short Film 'The Collector' by Marcus Alqueres
by Alex Billington
March 13, 2020
"If a setback occurs, we can intercede. However, the greater the relief the bigger shall be your token." The Collector is a new short film by Brazilian filmmaker Marcus Alqueres - who works in the VFX industry and is the director of the other shorts Flying Man and Crittus that we've featured before. The short is about a drug dealer who turns to an unusual company for help with a problem. That's about as much of an intro as necessary, the rest you'll discover while watching. There's a touch of supernatural in this that makes all the difference, plus the unsettling atmosphere of the whole short makes it a chilling watch. Starring Stefano Capuzzi Lapietra as Pepe, Nathália Boga as Julie, and Plínio Soares as "Pai". Alqueres is a one-man-show, writing & directed & producing in addition to working as cinematographer and co-editor on the short.
Thanks to Short of the Week for debuting this online. Original description from YouTube: "A drug dealer accepts an unusual help for his troubles. The true cost for relief can be unexpected." The Collector is both written and directed by Brazilian-born filmmaker Marcus Alqueres, now based out of Canada who works on VFX for a living. Follow him @marcusalqueres. He also directed the short films Flying Man and Crittus previously. This is also produced by Marcus Alqueres, co-produced by Stefano Capuzzi Lapietra. Featuring cinematography by Alqueres, and editing by Déo Teixeira & Alqueres. Alqueres' vision was to "introduce an unexpected supernatural element into a rather conventional drama, resulting in an unpredictable turn of events." For more info on the short, visit SOTW or the film's Vimeo. For more shorts, click here. Thoughts?
