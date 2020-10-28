Watch: Creepy Pandemic Horror Short 'Face Mask' by Huber & Allen

"Which one of these houses do you live in?" Don't forget your mask! Or else. This creepy new horror short is from filmmakers Zak White and Todd Spence, the same duo that makes lots of horror shorts all year long for Midnight Video. Face Mask is their latest creation, a social commentary horror about the pandemic and dangerous anti-mask idiots, as well as a very unsettling short with a wicked twist. When one man takes the trash out and is confronted by a neighbor one night, things get a bit tense. Starring Bill Parmentier and Zachary Allen Farmer. The mask guy's look and voice and everything about him is just so creepy. Spence & White, who let Adam Huber & Dan Allen direct this one, are always so good about taking a simple concept and making it super scary with some discomforting filmmaking tricks. And also writing something that comments on the pandemic (and masks) but doesn't overdo it is not that easy. Only 6-minutes - be careful.

Thanks to Todd for the tip on this one. Here's the very brief description from YouTube: "Don't forget to wear your face mask in public." Face Mask is directed by both Dan Allen (follow him @danallenstl) and Adam Huber (follow him @therealadamhuber). The screenplay is written by both Zak White and Todd Spence - of the other short films Your Date Is Here and Fear Wish previously. With cinematography by Jake Huber. Developed by Midnight Video (Spence & White's short film outfit) - they "immediately became lifelong fans of the genre after discovering the horror section in their local video stores and watching TV shows like Tales from the Crypt and Are You Afraid Of The Dark? But what really attracted them was the treasure trove of imaginative concepts, nightmarish tension and fun monster/creature designs." For more info on the short, visit its YouTube page or follow @midnight_video. To discover more shorts, click here. What did you think?