Watch: Cyberpunk Motorcycle Thriller CG Sci-Fi Short 'Autonomous'
by Alex Billington
October 20, 2020
"Head straight there, don't slow down, I'll handle the MTF." Time to ride into the future. Talented visual storyteller Joe Sill has dropped a new short film online. His latest project is called Autonomous, a proof-of-concept short for a bigger project created using CG animation. The film is an animated cyberpunk thriller centered around a motorcycle gang of traffickers in a world of autonomous vehicles. Yuri and her brother Nyx face off against the Metro Task Force as they transport an important package to a client. Featuring the voices of: Liz Morey, Keong Sim, Joe Biacno, Lulu Picart, Kaylin Lee Clinton, Shawn Williams, Steven Sherman. This reminds me a bit of the motorcycle CG short Ruin years ago, which was filmmaker Wes Ball's big break into the industry. This one has a whole different look and feel, but is just as impressive and as sleek as Ruin. I love the vehicle designs in this, kind of like 80s Tron meets Akira. It is a must watch.
Thanks to Short of the Week for debuting this. Brief description via YouTube: "Autonomous is an animated cyberpunk thriller centered around a motorcycle gang of traffickers in a world of autonomous vehicles. Yuri and her brother Nyx face off against the Metro Task Force as they transport an important package to a client." Autonomous is directed by visual artist / filmmaker Joe Sill - you can view more of his work on Vimeo or visit his official website. The screenplay is written by Matisse Tolin. Featuring original music by Gramatik & Luxas. And with visual effects from Sill's company Impossible Objects. Sill explains that "we've had the story outline and bible for a long-format version of this project for some time now, and early in the pandemic we dusted it off and began to wonder what a short film excerpt of it would look like." For more info on the project, visit SOTW or the Impossible Objects' site. For more shorts, click here. Your thoughts?
