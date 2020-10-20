Watch: Cyberpunk Motorcycle Thriller CG Sci-Fi Short 'Autonomous'

"Head straight there, don't slow down, I'll handle the MTF." Time to ride into the future. Talented visual storyteller Joe Sill has dropped a new short film online. His latest project is called Autonomous, a proof-of-concept short for a bigger project created using CG animation. The film is an animated cyberpunk thriller centered around a motorcycle gang of traffickers in a world of autonomous vehicles. Yuri and her brother Nyx face off against the Metro Task Force as they transport an important package to a client. Featuring the voices of: Liz Morey, Keong Sim, Joe Biacno, Lulu Picart, Kaylin Lee Clinton, Shawn Williams, Steven Sherman. This reminds me a bit of the motorcycle CG short Ruin years ago, which was filmmaker Wes Ball's big break into the industry. This one has a whole different look and feel, but is just as impressive and as sleek as Ruin. I love the vehicle designs in this, kind of like 80s Tron meets Akira. It is a must watch.

Thanks to Short of the Week for debuting this. Brief description via YouTube: "Autonomous is an animated cyberpunk thriller centered around a motorcycle gang of traffickers in a world of autonomous vehicles. Yuri and her brother Nyx face off against the Metro Task Force as they transport an important package to a client." Autonomous is directed by visual artist / filmmaker Joe Sill - you can view more of his work on Vimeo or visit his official website. The screenplay is written by Matisse Tolin. Featuring original music by Gramatik & Luxas. And with visual effects from Sill's company Impossible Objects. Sill explains that "we've had the story outline and bible for a long-format version of this project for some time now, and early in the pandemic we dusted it off and began to wonder what a short film excerpt of it would look like." For more info on the project, visit SOTW or the Impossible Objects' site. For more shorts, click here. Your thoughts?