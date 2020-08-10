Watch: Damien Chazelle's 'The Stunt Double' Vertical iPhone Short

"And… action!" It's time to get vertical! With new productions around the world on hold, there's no better time to drop an awesome promotional short made by none other than Oscar-winning filmmaker Damien Chazelle. Apple recruited Chazelle to shoot a 9-minute long short film called The Stunt Double, but of course there's the gimmick - it's filmed vertically on an iPhone. And Apple has dubbed it the beginning of "Vertical Cinema". This seems to be some kind of pushback against the "please turn your phone sideways while filming!!" complaints over the last few years, and also a clever way to promote their product and its capabilities. Which just goes to show that phone cameras are cinema cameras at this point - the technology is almost the same. I can dig it. The short takes us through cinema history, starting with the silent era then evolving into westerns then jumping into modern high flyin' stunts including a leap off a building. Featuring cinematography by Chazelle's regular DP Linus Sandgren, who also won an Oscar for La La Land. Enjoy.

And here's a behind-the-scenes featurette for Chazelle's The Stunt Double, showing how he made it:

A journey through cinema history is reimagined for the vertical screen in Damien Chazelle’s The Stunt Double, a short film Shot on iPhone 11 Pro. Watch as classic genres are flipped on their side, from action movies to silent films, spy flicks to westerns, reframing and modernizing the movie magic we know and love. Original Score by Grammy Award winner Lorne Balfe. Listen here. The Stunt Double is a short film directed by Oscar-winning filmmaker Damien Chazelle, director of the films Guy and Madeline on a Park Bench, Whiplash, La La Land, and First Man previously. From the making of video: "Take a look behind the scenes as we explore how to create your own cinematic look and feel, learn a few tricks for the wide angle lens, and find out how to compose shots for the vertical screen—all featuring insights from Academy Award winning DP Linus Sandgren, BAFTA winning production designer Shane Valentino, acclaimed costume designer April Napier, and more." For more on the film + the phone, visit Apple. How cool is this short?