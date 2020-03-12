Watch: Daniel Craig's Full 7-Minute Heineken Anti-Bond Commercial

"I think you have my bag." Almost everyone has seen the Heineken ad that aired during the Super Bowl earlier this year, promoting No Time to Die and starring Daniel Craig as himself but also kind of, sort of as James Bond. The TV spot is a cut down version of a rather lovely 7-minute short film directed by Miles Jay, and it's now available to watch online in full. The story involves "Mr. Craig" losing his wallet and bag inside a taxi driven by a woman who is late to a party. He goes chasing after her, and ends up at the same beautiful castle where they bump into each other. I quite enjoyed this short because we get to see a different side of Craig. Now that he's done playing Bond after No Time to Die (which was delayed until November this fall) he seems to be distancing himself from the character, and showing how talented he is (e.g. Knives Out). The later moment with the woman in this is an especially great example of how soft he can be. Watch below.

And here's the re-edited, shorter TV version of this commercial that first debuted in January - via 007.com:

This TV commercial made for Heineken, dubbed "Daniel Craig vs James Bond", is directed by up-and-coming filmmaker Miles Jay (his IMDb) who has also shot music videos and other projects. "Focussing on the premise that Daniel Craig will always be James Bond in the eyes of fans around the world. Starting with a high-speed sequence in a taxi, Daniel Craig is constantly recognised as James Bond by surprised locals as he hunts down his missing passport." Co-starring Blanca Parés. The short was created by prod. company Smuggler. And produced by Gustav Geldenhuys. Featuring cinematography by Chayse Irvin. It was filmed in Matera, Italy, but is meant to be set in Argentina. Heineken has partnered with 007 for over two decades, for the last eight movies. "Ahead of the release of No Time To Die, we wanted to bring a twist to the iconic character and show how Bond lives beyond the film – as we believe, once James Bond, always James Bond."