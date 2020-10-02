Watch: Dark Comedy Short 'Dig Your Own Grave' from Kirk Larsen

"Even in soft dirt, digging a grave is a crazy thing to ask of one person." Ain't that the truth… A few laughs might be just what we all need right now. Enjoy this dark comedy short film Dig Your Own Grave, made by filmmaker Kirk Larsen. Every mobster loves to tell anyone they're about to get rid of to "dig your own grave!" But… is that actually an easy thing to do? That's the basic premise of this short comedy film. Reggie, played Henry Zebrowski, brings Dan, played by Amos Vernon, into the desert to dig his own grave, but the ground is really hard and this is going to take much longer than either of them anticipated. Find out what happens next. This is a very simple concept but very clever, and the two wacky performances play well off each other. Larsen wanted to make a film that is an homage to "the funniest of Tarantino and Fincher's work." Once again, short films are one of the best ways to test out ideas and play around with fun concepts.

Thanks to Short of the Week for debuting this online. Brief description from YouTube: "Reggie brings Dan to the desert to have him dig his own grave. It's harder than it sounds." Dig Your Own Grave is directed by Los Angeles-based filmmaker Kirk Larsen - you can view more of his work on Vimeo and visit his official website / follow him @kirklarsen. The screenplay is written by Kirk Larsen and Amos Vernon. Produced by Greg Kindra. Featuring cinematography by Alex Chinnici, and original music by Chris Ryan. This originally premiered at the Sarasota Film Festival last year, and stopped by a few other festivals. Larsen explains: "I wanted to honor my love for Scorsese, DePalma, and Hitchcock, while simultaneously loving the harmonic stupidity of putting two hilarious people together, like Step Brothers — or the funniest of Tarantino and Fincher's work." For more on the film, visit SOTW or Vimeo. To see more shorts, click here. Your thoughts?