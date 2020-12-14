Watch: 'Victor in Paradise' Dark Comedy Short by Brendan McHugh

"This would look very nice in my dining room." Ah yes, nothing like a good story about a struggling artist. But this short film has a bit more to offer. Victor in Paradise is a bleak dark comedy short film written and directed by Brooklyn filmmaker Brendan McHugh, and after initially premiering at the Palm Springs International Shortfest, it's now available to watch online. When his landlord arrives to collect long overdue rent, Victor, a daydreaming painter of little means, desperately attempts to gather money needed to stave off eviction. He tries to sell some of his paintings, but it doesn't exactly work out. Poor guy. Starring Nicholas Braun (from "Succession") as Victor, along with Colby Minifie, Mark Blum, Susan Blommaert, and Buddy Duress. There's layers to this short film that many shorts don't even consider. Beyond that, it's just stylistically clever - the film has a bit of a Wes Anderson vibe. It's somber but a completely satisfying watch.

Thanks to Vimeo Staff Picks for the tip on this one. Description from Vimeo: "When his landlord arrives to collect long overdue rent, Victor, a daydreaming painter of little means, desperately attempts to gather the money needed to stave off eviction. After multiple attempts to save himself fail, Victor is forced to reckon with his reality." Victor in Paradise is both written and directed by Brooklyn-based filmmaker Brendan McHugh - you can see more of his work on Vimeo, or visit his official website and follow him on Instagram @brendanmchugh. Produced by Nadine Lübbeling & Noah Pritzker. With cinematography by Lyle Vincent. Shot on 35mm film in New York City using vintage 1950s lenses. "These add a subtly anachronistic texture that, together with Meredith Lippincott’s thoughtful production design, makes the film feel pleasingly out of place on contemporary screens." For more info, visit Le Cinema Club or Vimeo. For more shorts, click here.