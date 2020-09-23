Watch: Dark Mystery Short Film 'f r e d' Made by Alexander Jeremy

"When death comes, as it does for us all… Life is changed, not ended… They are never truly gone, for the spirit remains." A very unique short film to watch - now available online. Fred, stylized as f r e d, is a short film written and directed by British filmmaker Alexander Jeremy. It premiered at a few festivals last year and won an award for a spontaneous musical dance sequence. A woman struggles to come to terms with the loss of her fiancé, but below the surface, a darker story lurks. "Almost two years ago one of my best mates passed away. I decided to make a short film and dedicate it to him." Starring Samuel Woodhams as Fred, plus Susie Kimnell, Shaun Prendergast, & Nathan Gordon. "We are proud that we made something that is original, bold and unique," Jeremy states. And it certainly is. "Give yourself a half-hour and sink in."

Thanks to Alexander for the tip on this one directly. Brief description from Vimeo: "Lily grieves over her late fiancé, James - but below the surface, a darker story unfolds." Fred is both written and directed by London-based actor / filmmaker Alexander Jeremy - you can follow him @alexanderjeremy or visit his Linktree to see more of his work. He also made the shorts Camping with Greg and Tarquin Lear previously. This is produced by Katie Harris and Ben Mann. Featuring cinematography by MJ Lee, and music composed by Ant Dickinson. Jeremy explains: "Interesting facts about this piece is that it was shot on only £3000, and boasts a 50% female workforce. It also features a spontaneous musical dance sequence which was nominated for a SceneIt Award." For more info on the short, visit Vimeo or the film's Facebook. For more shorts, click here.