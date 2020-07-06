Watch: Dimwits in Conversation in Hilarious UK Short Film 'Norteños'

"I feel proper bad about it now, because I love me Nanna." Now here's a crafty short film that's more than a bit awkward, a bit hilarious, a bit strange, a bit ingenious. Norteños is a 7-minute dark comedy short film by a British filmmaking duo called "Grandmas". The film is about a mild mannered dimwit (a British word for "a stupid person" or "fool") from somewhere in the Northwest of England who attempts to convince his ex-girlfriend to help him with cleaning up a terrible crime. Starring Daniel Watson as Barry, and Chelsea O'Connor as Linda. This won Best Comedy at the Aesthetica Film Festival last year and also played at a few other festivals. It's so blissfully dark and odd, but that's all part of the humor that makes it worth watching.

Thanks to Short of the Week for the tip on this. Brief description from YouTube: "Barry, a mild mannered dimwit from somewhere the Northwest of England attempts to elicit the help of his former lover, Linda in a local social club after brutally murdering his grandmother." Norteños is both written and directed by UK filmmakers known as "Grandmas" - an award-winning directing duo from the UK. See more of their work on Vimeo or visit their official website. This short was entirely self-funded by "Grandmas" with a budget of around £500 – a "microbudget exercise in writing characters and dialogue." Featuring cinematography by Paul Mortlock. For more info on the film, visit SOTW or Vimeo. For more shorts, click here. Your thoughts?