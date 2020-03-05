Watch: 'Dirty Machines: The End of History' Short About Time Travel

"Even something as arbitrary as a piece of litter could have the power to change the entire course of history." WHOA! This is one of the best shorts you'll ever see!! Dirty Machines: The End of History is a proof-of-concept short for a sci-fi series about time travel. Written & directed by David Matthew Olson, who also stars in it, the concept involves a tourist taking a trip back in time to the beginning of time travel, a moment where we follow a scientist about to discover the formula. This is Christoper Nolan-esque brilliant, especially in the use of the intense, lingering score used throughout the first half. Filmed in the Stockholm subway. I love love love everything about this, all the intellectual dialogue, and the fact that the woman who invents time travel has a cute dog with her (named in the credits as Bone Chomsky). It's all just so perfect.

Thanks to Short of the Week for the tip on this. Description from YouTube: "A time traveler takes a tour of 'The Birth of Time Travel.'" Dirty Machines: The End of History is directed by American "strategic creative" / filmmaker David Matthew Olson - raised in California, now based in Stockholm. Visit his website to see more of his creative work. "A piece of speculative content for the intellectual property" by Future Garbage. Featuring cinematography by Chris Darnell. "The End of History serves as a teaser/pilot for the intellectual property 'Dirty Machines' to pitch the series in hopes of creating a new mega-franchise à la Game of Thrones / Star Wars but about time travel and arthouse and woke and won't go to shit for a cash grab in the end." For more info on this, visit SOTW or the film's official website.