Watch: Dogs Roam Wild in French Animated Short Film 'Peripheria'

Woof woof! If you put dogs (or a dog) in your short film, it's an absolute guarantee that I'll watch it. More dogs in cinema, the better! Peripheria is an animated short film (or rather it's an "illustrated" short film) made by French filmmaker David Coquard-Dassault. It originally premiered back in 2015, and won tons of awards including at the Annecy Film Festival and other fests. Now it's available online to watch for free - so you might as well give it a look. Peripheria is a much darker and contemplative short that seems to act as a metaphor for society and some of the problems plaguing our world. We follow various stray dogs as they run around various buildings. The filmmaker is "fascinated" by urban developments, and sets this film in a mesmerizing world of an abandoned housing project where the dogs roam wild. There isn't a clear narrative in this film, but it's still an impressive and thought-provoking experiment in visual storytelling. View below.

Thanks to Short of the Week for the tip on this. Brief description from YouTube: "A journey into the heart of a large and abandoned council estate. Peripheria portrays an urban environment becoming wild: a modern Pompeii where the wind blows and dogs roam, tailing the remains of human life." Peripheria is directed by French filmmaker / concept artist David Coquard-Dassault - you can see more of his work on Vimeo or visit his official website. Written by David Coquard-Dassault and Patricia Valeix. With music by Christophe Héral. The film was created in 2D, however the dogs are 3D models, "which the animators manipulated frame by frame in a kind of virtual stop motion. This process has the uncanny effect of making them seem at once organic and slightly mechanical." As SOTW points out: "Coquard-Dassault likes to describe his work as 'illustrated film' rather than 'animation'." For details, visit YouTube. For more shorts, click here. Thoughts?