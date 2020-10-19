Watch: Don Hertzfeldt's 'World of Tomorrow Episode Three' is Out

"These would not have been the clones that will ever carry your primary consciousness." It's out now! Don Hertzfeldt's latest mind-melting sci-fi short film World of Tomorrow Episode Three is now available to watch online. This final chapter is a continuation of his radical, remarkable World of Tomorrow sci-fi series about a girl named Emily. If you haven't seen any of them, we recommend starting with Episode One and Episode Two before this one. Don explains: "at one point this was going to be in theaters across the country but unfortunately the world had other plans. but i do think there's something so intimate about it that suits it very well for the small screen. may i suggest watching with good headphones?" Hertzfeldt's shorts may have stick figure characters, but they are vastly intelligent, awe-inspiring works that explore existentialism, cloning, consciousness, and much more. This one also has a healthy dose of social commentary baked into it's distant-future story following David. And if you need more convincing, read this glowing review. Enjoy.

To rent & watch Hertzfeldt's World of Tomorrow Episode Three, click on the image above or head to Vimeo.

A continuation of the World of Tomorrow series about Emily, Emily Prime, and her back-up clone Emily 6. World of Tomorrow Episode Three: The Absent Destinations of David Prime is written and directed by American animation filmmaker Don Hertzfeldt, director of the acclaimed sci-fi short films World of Tomorrow (in 2015) and World of Tomorrow Episode Two: The Burden of Other People's Thoughts (in 2017), as well as the feature-length film It's Such a Beautiful Day. He's also been nominated for two Best Animated Short Academy Awards previously, for World of Tomorrow (in 2016) and for Rejected (in 2001). Hertzfeldt is based in Austin, TX and you can follow him @donhertzfeldt. You can rent/watch more of his films on his Vimeo or find out more info on his official website. He claims (via Twitter) that the World of Tomorrow series might be on Blu-ray "in a few months" for those who'd rather watch it that way. Thoughts?