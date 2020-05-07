Watch: Dystopian Animated Short Film 'MOM' by Kajika Aki Ferrazzini

Turn off that TV, put down the remote, and get out and help the world. There is hope. If you know where to look for it. MOM (or is just Mom?) is a gorgeous animated short film made by a talented young filmmaker named Kajika Aki Ferrazzini now based in France. She briefly studied at the Gobelins school, but then left to work on her own personal projects - this is one of her first creations and it's spectacular. Short of the Week describes it beautifully: "There is a sense of lyricality to the senseless tragedy of the film's plot that is best described by mono no aware, a Japanese concept that is deeply embedded in the country’s artistic culture, where a beautiful sadness is spurred by the recognition of the impermanence of all things." Indeed.

Thanks to Short of the Week for the tip on this. Brief description from YouTube: "Set in a dystopic world, a young girl runs for her life while cameras broadcast the action. A violent and tender declaration of love to memories that allow us to love unconditionally, and to dream and hope." MOM is directed by the animation filmmaker Kajika Aki Ferrazzini - you can see more of her work on Vimeo or on her Instagram or on her Tumblr. Described in a post as a "personal short film." Produced with the support of the National Center of Cinema and Image, and Art Brutal. Featuring original music by Arthur Dairaine and Théophile Loaec. For more info on the short, visit SOTW or the film's Vimeo page. To see more shorts, click here. Your thoughts?