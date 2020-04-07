Watch: Dystopian Short Film 'Date Nite' About the Dangers of Dating

"Love & intimacy can lead to grotesque physical transformation." Danger, danger. This quirky "dystopian rom-com" couldn't be more perfect for the current situation we're all in right now. Date Nite is a new short film made by filmmaker J.J. Shpall, that imagines a world where "romantic intimacy can lead to grotesque physical transformation" because there's a virus that preys on romantic desire. Of course. One lonely man decides to risk his life for a chance at human connection. Starring Josh Brener as Jon, Lauren Lapkus as Maya, along with Cleo King and Larry Hankin. This was obviously made before the coronavirus shut down the entire world, but it seems to fit right in with the times – fear of physical contact and all. This has a somber feeling to it that's lightened up by the awkward dark comedy jammed right in, which makes it extra strange. Seems like a funky mix of Her and The Lobster, with some pandemic anxiety thrown in. Have fun.

Thanks to Short of the Week for premiering. Description from YouTube: "In a world defined by a virus that preys on romantic desire, a lonely man risks his life for a chance at human connection. A dystopian rom-com about finding love in an age when physical distance breeds emotional distress." Date Nite is directed by filmmaker J.J. Shpall - see more of his work on Vimeo. The screenplay is written by Eric Brewster and J.J. Shpall. It's produced by Eric Brewster, Thomas Hartmann, J.J. Shpall, and Christian Vazquez. Featuring cinematography by David Bolen; and music by Eldad Guetta. Shpall on the origins: "Hypothetically, let's say I was heartbroken last year… I began asking rhetorical questions like, 'Wouldn't it be nice to live in a world where love didn't exist?' And when that wasn't enough, I wondered what it'd be like to make that question literal." For more info on the short, visit SOTW or the film's Vimeo. For more shorts, click here. Thoughts?