WORTH WATCHING

Watch: Dystopian Vending Machine Animated Short 'Change Return'

by
July 17, 2020
Source: Vimeo

Change Return Short Film

How far are we from this kind of future? Much closer than you might think… Change Return is a funky animated short film made by filmmaker Robert Findlay and it's only 5 mins long. Set in an underground city in the near future, where services such as healthcare and law enforcement are delegated to local vending machines, a man finds a crafty way to buy a cheap meal. That's all you need to know going in - the best part of this is watching how it all plays out. It's impressive that this was made entirely independently by one guy. As always, just goes to show animated shorts are always some of the most creative and innovative. This is so good I didn't want it to end, I'd watch an entire film set in this world. Reminds me of Buy n Large in Wall-E.

Thanks to Short of the Week for the tip on this one. Brief description from Vimeo: "In an underground city, where services such as healthcare and law enforcement are delegated to local vending machines, a man finds a crafty way to buy a cheap meal." Change Return is directed by UK filmmaker Robert Findlay - see more of his work on Vimeo or visit his official website. This is his first non-commercial short film as director. It was made independently, with sound engineering by Andrew Findlay, and additional SFX / music from Zapsplat & Pond5. "When I first thought of this story I could vividly imagine the world it would inhabit and I wanted to see that realised." For info on the short, visit SOTW or Vimeo. To watch more shorts, click here.

Find more posts: Animation, Short Film, To Watch

Discover more around the web:

FEATURED POSTS

VIEW MORE

POPULAR COMMENTS

LAST YEAR'S TOP 10

Alex's Top 10 - 2019
1. Parasite
2. Last Black Man SF
3. The Lighthouse
4. Marriage Story
5. The Specials
6. Blinded by Light
7. Long Shot
8. Uncut Gems
9. For Sama
10. A Beautiful Day
Click Here for Thoughts

Adam's Top 10 - 2019
1. Parasite
2. Once Upon a Time
3. Avengers: Endgame
4. The Farewell
5. Knives Out
6. Rise of Skywalker
7. Peanut Butter Falcon
8. Little Women
9. 1917
10. The Irishman
Click Here for Thoughts

FOLLOW US HERE

OUR RSS
Subscribe to our feed or daily newsletter:
Follow Alex's main profile on twitter:
For the latest posts only, follow this acct:

Add FS to your Feedly updates: click here