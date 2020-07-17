Watch: Dystopian Vending Machine Animated Short 'Change Return'

How far are we from this kind of future? Much closer than you might think… Change Return is a funky animated short film made by filmmaker Robert Findlay and it's only 5 mins long. Set in an underground city in the near future, where services such as healthcare and law enforcement are delegated to local vending machines, a man finds a crafty way to buy a cheap meal. That's all you need to know going in - the best part of this is watching how it all plays out. It's impressive that this was made entirely independently by one guy. As always, just goes to show animated shorts are always some of the most creative and innovative. This is so good I didn't want it to end, I'd watch an entire film set in this world. Reminds me of Buy n Large in Wall-E.

Thanks to Short of the Week for the tip on this one. Brief description from Vimeo: "In an underground city, where services such as healthcare and law enforcement are delegated to local vending machines, a man finds a crafty way to buy a cheap meal." Change Return is directed by UK filmmaker Robert Findlay - see more of his work on Vimeo or visit his official website. This is his first non-commercial short film as director. It was made independently, with sound engineering by Andrew Findlay, and additional SFX / music from Zapsplat & Pond5. "When I first thought of this story I could vividly imagine the world it would inhabit and I wanted to see that realised." For info on the short, visit SOTW or Vimeo. To watch more shorts, click here.